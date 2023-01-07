Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

One dead and four in hospital after crash on I-10 near MP 270

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 9:59 AM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 12:07:55-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has confirmed one person is dead and four people have been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened earlier this morning on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 270.

According to AZDPS westbound traffic will be closed at milepost 273.

It is unknown when the roadway will be reopened.

As more information comes into the newsroom KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE