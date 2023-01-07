One dead and four in hospital after crash on I-10 near MP 270

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has confirmed one person is dead and four people have been taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened earlier this morning on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 270.

According to AZDPS westbound traffic will be closed at milepost 273.

It is unknown when the roadway will be reopened.

