Deadly motorcycle collision on North Flowing Wells Road and West Knox Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday around 7:14 p.m. Tucson Police and Tucson Fire Medics responded to a serious injury collision around 3900 North Flowing Wells Road, involving a motorcyclist.

The Tucson Police Department says when they arrived they transported the motorcyclist to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist died shortly after arriving at BUMC.

According to TPD, a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado was attempting to turn left from northbound Flowing Wells Road into a private drive. As the Silverado was turning, the motorcyclist struck the Chevrolet Silverado.

The motorcyclist is a male in his 30s and was riding a white 2013 Kawasaki EX300 motorcycle with his helmet on at the time of the collision, says TPD.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist was splitting lanes and accelerated above the posted speed limit before the incident. Detectives say the motorcyclist had a suspended driver's license.

TPD says the DUI Unit responded to the scene and determined that the driver of the Silverado was not impaired and has been identified as a female in her 20s.

The investigation is ongoing.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

