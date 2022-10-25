One dead after crash on Grant, Wilmot Roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says one person succumbed to their injuries following a car crash on Wilmot and Grant Road.

At about 6:23 p.m. on Oct. 18, an intersection next to Costco was closed off due to a crash between a Subaru Impreza and a BMW 335i.

Three people were involved in the crash and the driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Oct. 22, investigators were told that the driver of the Subaru, 29-year-old Joshua Robert John Skattum, passed away from his injuries.

Detectives say the Subaru was going westbound on E. Grant Rd. and tried to make a left turn to go south on N. Wilmot Rd. and was then hit by the BMW that was traveling eastbound.

An officer determined the driver of the BMW was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been issued yet, says TPD.