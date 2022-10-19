Watch Now
Grant, Wilmot intersection closed off due to car crash

Anne Simmons | KGUN 9
Posted at 7:21 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 22:22:07-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At least two vehicles were involved in a car crash on an intersection next to Costco, leading to a closure, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The incident happened at the intersection of E. Grant and N. Wilmot Rds.

Two people have been transported for having minor and serious injuries.

Witness reports say one vehicle crashed into a bus stop.

This article will be updated as more information is released.

