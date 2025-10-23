ON THE LAM: Marana Police looking for owners of three goats

Marana Police are looking for the owners of three goats that they found in the new KB subdivision, Colina de Anza, off of Hartman Lane.
Anyone with information on who these goats might belong to is asked to call 1-520-382-8022 to claim them.
