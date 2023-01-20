On Roe v. Wade's 50th anniversary, the changes in abortion access

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In January of 1973, the United States Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that ruled to protect abortion rights. For the last 50 years, the court case caused debates between pro-life and abortion rights activists. And each year, abortion activists gather for a march and pro-life advocates hold a march too.

But this year also marks the first anniversary since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Planned Parenthood Arizona's President and CEO Britany Fonteno said she hopes people across Arizona feel empowered on the anniversary and looking forward to the future.

"Our fight isn't over," she said. "In fact, it's just beginning.

And for pro-life advocates, the fight also continues. In Washington D.C., the March for Life started early Friday morning. In Tucson, the 50th annual March for Life will be held on Saturday, January 21 at the St. Augustine Cathedral at 9 a.m.

