On Beat Studio program connects kids and police through music

TUCSON, Ariz. — There's a new program at Sierra K-8 in the Sunnyside Unified School District that's opening the world for students through music. It's a partnership with the school, Tucson Police and Tucson Youth Music.

"I firmly believe that music is transformative," said Tucson Police Lieutenant Faith Schrouder, who's a musician herself. "I play guitar with the kids, and I play piano and drums as well."

At Sierra K-8, you'll find her and a couple other officers in the On Beat Studio classes, learning right alongside the kids.

After school on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 40 second and third graders, and sixth and seventh graders take violin and guitar classes.

"It's specifically designed for students who may not have had the opportunity," Schrouder explained, "and now they're being given an instrument that they may not have been able to have before, and be given free music lessons."

It's part of of the Tucson Police Department's bigger VIVA program to interrupt violence, and stop it before it happens, often through community connections.

"The idea is, if they have an interaction with the Tucson Police or police in general, that this interaction is a positive interaction," Schrouder said. "And having them become familiar with law enforcement on a personal level, I think is invaluable to their future interactions."

The program only started in the fall of 2024 for the older kids, and at the start of this year for the younger kids.

Christopher Garcia teaches at Sierra K-8, and he's one of the instructors in the program. He says it's easy to see the students are thriving.

"I think that's a big part of music, the experience and the sharing of it and making sure that everybody gets to enjoy what we're doing here," he said.

13-year-old student, Amorie Leota-Retana picked up the violin for the first time in the program.

"I've always loved music," she said. "It was a way to feel normal and confident, and now that I can play it, it's just, it's better."

Now, she can't wait to keep learning and growing, as the program aims to grow its size and impact.

"To provide something totally different for these kids to be involved in, where they could be choosing anything else -- they could be choosing so many different things," explained Schrouder, "It's proven there's actually educational growth with students who are involved in music programs."