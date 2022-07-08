On 100th birthday, WWII Veteran celebrates life, service, achievements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lt. Commander Wayne Braastad is celebrating his 100th birthday. A special party was held for him at the Arizona State Veteran Home not only to celebrate his life, but honor his many achievements.

He was presented with a gold dolphin plaque, signifying his service to submarines. Commander Braastad is a World War II Veteran.

His granddaughter, Lisa McClean, made the trip to Tucson to celebrate her grandfather. She said, “I’m proud of my grandpa and being a World War II hero.”

Commander Braastad served on the USS Tucson during the war. A replica of the submarine was displayed outside of the Arizona State Veteran Home during the birthday celebration.

Commander Braastad joked, “they called them a tin can because that’s exactly what they were.”

When asked how he felt about celebrating his 100th birthday, Commander Braastad said, “no matter how you look at it, 100 years is 100 years of trust.”

He’s had 100 years of memories. Some he remembers and some he doesn’t. “He’s been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s,” said his wife Stella.

Stella added, “he’s never forgotten me.” She said it’s something that makes her feel good.

When asked what the secret is to Commander Braastad’s longevity, he said, “boredom.”

But his wife Stella said the real secret is his sense of humor.

So with cake, live music and a room full of people, Commander Braastad was celebrated and thanked for his service.