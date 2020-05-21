Old Tucson studios to open Memorial Day weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. — Old Tucson Studios is reopening this holiday weekend with several changes and restrictions for employees and guests. What won't change is the classic wild west experience.

"It's been far too long. my guys called me up and said 'Rob we got to fall off something man. When's it going to reopen,'" said Rob Jensen, the Entertainment Manager at Old Tucson.

He was able to tell his stuntmen Old Tucson will reopen Friday, with some new guidelines in place.

Those include health checks for staff who will wear masks and gloves to work. Guests aren't required to wear masks, but are encouraged to do so.

"We've got sanitation stations setup all over the park," Jensen said. "All of our entertainment offerings and food offerings will all be outdoors."

That includes stunt shows that will now be performed according to social distancing guidelines.

Jensen says visitors can still expect plenty of the historic fun Old Tucson is famous for.

"There's still going to be plenty to offer. plenty of shows, attractions, for and beverage outlets, shopping, Jensen said. "It's very much what Old Tucson is."

One major change you'll notice; Old Tucson will cut the number of guests allowed in the park at one time, in half.

"We've got an overall capacity of 300 people for the park here initially. see how things go, make adjustments where we need to and hopefully continue on Fridays through Sundays throughout the summer," Jensen said.

Old Tucson's new hours are Friday - Sunday 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

They will be open May 25, for Memorial Day.