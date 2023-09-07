Old Souls Rescue and Retirement Home rescues more than just dogs

PICTURE ROCKS, Ariz. — A non-profit animal rescue in Picture Rocks has been helping animals for over a decade now.

In 2010, Paula Rivadeneira and her husband founded Old Souls Rescue and Retirement Home.

The non-profit takes in geriatric, special needs and hospice animals.

“You know, we really love these older animals, and we feel like we don’t want them to die alone and afraid in a shelter," Rivadeneira said.

After moving the organization to Arizona, Rivadeneira also decided to take in other animals, too.

“We had a good bit of land and so we started rescuing farm animals," Rivadeneira said.

Old Souls now has cows, goats, pigs and even tortoises.

These were animals who needed a safe space to live out the rest of their lives.

“It’s really just about the quality of life," Rivadeneira said. "We want them to be happy and comfortable.”

Not all the animals that come to Old Souls as hospice actually end up being in hospice.

One of the dogs, Cole came to Old Souls paralyzed and blind.

His sight has since mostly recovered and he runs around like nothing ever happened.

“It was pretty miraculous what happened with him and so I don’t know what would have happened if we didn’t take him," Rivadeneira said.

Old Souls is always looking for volunteers to help out their furry friends and will always urge people to adopt and rescue.

“The more people rescuing animals, the more lives we can save," Rivadeneira said.

If you’re interested in helping old souls rescue, visit www.oldsouls.org.