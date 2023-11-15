Old Pueblo Riders, NW Tucson Moose Riders to host charity toy drive and concert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is gearing up for a day of music and giving as Old Pueblo Riders and NW Tucson Moose Riders are joining forces for a charity event at the Rillito Park Race Track located at 4502 N. 1st Ave.

Presented through Gauntlet Entertainment, this open-to-the-public event starts at noon and wraps up before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18

Families can enjoy the following:



Variety of activities

Perusing vendors and food trucks

Participating in charity raffles

The highlight of the day is a concert featuring the Stray Cats Original and Legend Slim Jim Phantom trio, along with local band performances like Flying Half Full, Phil Free Band, Love Elixir and South 40.

Admission is $25 with a toy for the toy drive, $30 without or $75 for a VIP ticket, which includes:



Meet and greet with Slim Jim Phantom

Special beverage menu

Private-viewing area

Sponsors like Login Data Center, B-Twin Collective, Rita Ranch Safeway, Three Points Customize, Emery Electrical, and a local Walmart make this event possible.

Join the community for a day of fun, music and support for charities like the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind and Moose Haven.