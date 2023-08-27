Old Knights Inn motel slated to open as a shelter in September

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An informational meeting took place on Saturday morning at the Freedom Park Center to discuss the Knights Inn project, which aims to convert an old motel into a shelter, primarily serving evicted families.

The Knights Inn project, led by Pima County, is set to transform the outdated Knights Inn motel located off South Craycroft into a shelter .

When complete, it will allow for up to 67 families.

"I was actually homeless there for the majority of the time I was here in Tucson," said Jonathan Broussard, who experienced homelessness off-and-on from 2013 to 2016.

Broussard, now in a better place, emphasized the significance of how far a little can go for someone, saying, "Sometimes just having a little bit of food. A little food goes a long way. Clothing to help out with the interviews you might be going to with jobs."

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, Pima County has witnessed an overall decrease in homelessness since 2007, but a consistent increase has been observed since 2020.

"I moved to Tucson in ‘07 and I was homeless. In 2014, I bought a house. So this is possible," said a former homeless resident during the meeting.

County officials say the goal is to turn this potential into reality for anyone without housing and in need of assistance.

Other services offered will also include food as well as on-site supportive services with the goal of moving those families into a more permanent living situation.

They hope to be fully operational sometime after the Labor Day holiday.