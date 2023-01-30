Officials reevaluating infrastructure, functionality of Pima County Jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Unsafe infrastructure, staffing and a lack of enough detox beds are just some of the reasons Sheriff Chris Nanos believes things need to change at the Pima County Jail.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors recently approved a Blue Ribbon Commission process. This is made up of a team created through the County Administrator to evaluate the needs of the jail.

“From engineers to finance people to people with correctional science knowledge,” said Sheriff Nanos.

Rusted piped, sinking floors and leaky ceilings- these are the current conditions of the jail according to the sheriff.

“The concrete is literally crumbling from the inside out. We have floors that have sunk and are still sinking,” said Sheriff Nanos.

The County Administrator Jan Lesher said initial estimates of a new jail could cost between $250 and $380 million.

Sheriff Nanos suggests a half-cent sales tax to pay for it.

“A half-cent sales tax will raise you $100 million a year. That means in four years, I should be able to have enough money to pay for that at a half-cent sales tax,” said Sheriff Nanos.

He confirms along with poor conditions, a staffing shortage is also an issue. He said an idea for a new layout would be open-floor rather than the current dormitory style.

“It is a just a big empty room… and they put cubicles, like you see in offices,” Sheriff Nanos said.

“This is actually more safe and secure because I don't have to have a guard making rounds. He's right there looking at everybody and can see it all,” he added.

With a lack of correctional officers, safe infrastructure and enough detox beds for inmates, Sheriff Nanos said a jail’s number one priority should be keeping inmates safe while they wait for trial.

Blue Ribbon Commission members are presented to the board of supervisors in February.

If there is a recommendation for a new jail, Sheriff Nanos said this could take 5 to 10 years.