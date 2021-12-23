Watch
Official: Arizonans should 'gently encourage' COVID shots

Former D-backs great Luis Gonzalez onboard
Posted at 12:32 PM, Dec 23, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top public health official is urging residents to be “influencers” who “gently encourage” their loved ones to get COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots for the sake of themselves and others.

Interim Health Services Director Don Herrington said in a blog post Wednesday that influencers' importance “can’t be overstated when it comes to encouraging people to protect themselves from COVID-19." Herrington cited public encouragements by President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and other public figures, including Arizona notables such as former Arizona Diamondbacks player Luis Gonzalez.

The state on Thursday reported 3,222 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 more virus deaths.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

