Officers near Auto Mall after reports of shots fired

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a report of shots fired near West Auto Mall Drive around 3:30 p.m.
Officers are at the scene located at 700 W. Competition Rd.
According to TPD, there are no reports of injuries and officers have detained two people at a nearby wash.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.