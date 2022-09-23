Watch Now
Officers near Auto Mall after reports of shots fired

Posted at 5:37 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 20:37:54-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — The Tucson Police Department responded to a report of shots fired near West Auto Mall Drive around 3:30 p.m.

Officers are at the scene located at 700 W. Competition Rd.

According to TPD, there are no reports of injuries and officers have detained two people at a nearby wash.

