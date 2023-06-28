Officers found unresponsive inmate in cell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Tuesday, June 27 around 8:45 p.m., corrections officers at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex found an unresponsive inmate in their cell.

The inmate was identified as 24-year-old Jennifer Valenzuela.

Unfortunately, Valenzuela was pronounced dead.

No suspicious circumstances were observed.

Valenzuela was initially booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department on June 25 for narcotic possession and a felony warrant for drug-related charges.

This investigation remains ongoing.