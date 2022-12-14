Officers find convicted murderer with "sheet around his neck"

Watch Now
Posted at 10:05 AM, Dec 14, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Convicted murderer Joseph Harris is dead after correctional officers recently found him in his cell with a "sheet around his neck."

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry reports officers immediately called 911 and tried saving his life.

Once emergency crews arrived, they also tried performing CPR. However, it was to no avail.

The 46-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are currently looking into this incident.

Back in 2015, a Maricopa County jury found Harris guilty of first degree murder.

