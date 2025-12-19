Police officer unintentionally discharges gun during traffic stop in Midtown

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released more details about a Tucson Police officer shooting his gun during a traffic stop on Nov. 29.

According to a news release from PRCIT, Officer Joe Alvarez pulled over a white 2002 Infiniti sedan at about 1 a.m. in the area of East 22nd Street and South Swan Road.

The driver of the sedan failed to stop and continued driving until stopping in an apartment complex parking lot near the 1200 block of South Craycroft Road.

According to the news release, the sedan stopped and both occupants got out and ran. While exiting his vehicle, Officer Alvarez "unintentionally discharged his duty weapon," the news release said.

The bullet went through the officer's window and was found in the trunk of the sedan.

No one was injured, the news release said.

Officer Alvarez has served with Tucson Police for 1.5 years.

The driver of the sedan, 55-year-old Timothy Welch, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated DUI, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pima County Sheriff's Department has been tapped as the primary investigating agency for the critical incident. The investigation is ongoing.