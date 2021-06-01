Officer-involved shooting on Tucson's northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the city's northwest side.

Sergeant Richard Gradillas tweeted information Monday evening.

I’m on scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 100 block of W. Prince Rd. No officers were injured. Please avoid Prince between Oracle and Stone. Additional details will be released as they become available. pic.twitter.com/X0DoxfoNig — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) June 1, 2021

It happened on Prince Rd. near Stone Ave.

TPD says one of their officers fired the shots but did not provide information about what led to the shooting.

They say no officers were hurt but did not comment on other injuries.

This story is still developing. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.