Officer-involved shooting on Tucson's northwest side

Shots fired near Prince and Stone
Tucson Police Department
Posted at 8:53 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 23:53:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the city's northwest side.

Sergeant Richard Gradillas tweeted information Monday evening.

It happened on Prince Rd. near Stone Ave.

TPD says one of their officers fired the shots but did not provide information about what led to the shooting.

They say no officers were hurt but did not comment on other injuries.

This story is still developing. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.

