Officer involved shooting on the Northwest side

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an officer involved shooting. The shooting happened late Sunday night near the My Place hotel on Cortana Farms and I-10.

Investigators say deputies were attempting to serve arrest warrants to a female and male suspect,who they believe were involved in an armed robbery. Upon doing so, investigators say both suspects ran away, which then lead to the male suspect firing shots.

According to PCSD the deputy was not injured during the shooting. However, the male suspect is currently in the hospital with non-life threatening injures. PCSD also said the female victim is currently in custody facing numerous felony charges.

This investigation is still on going. We will continue to update you on air and online as we receive more information.