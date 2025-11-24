Officer-involved shooting on Eastside leads to one man dead

A standoff between police and a suspect reportedly with a weapon led to an officer-involved shooting on Tucson's east side, Sunday.

According to a news release from Tucson Police, officers responded to a home in the 9000 block of East Cooper Street for an unknown trouble call at about 8 p.m.

911 had received a call dealing with a juvenile male reporting that one of his family members threatened him with a gun.

Officers managed to remove two children from the home while the suspect remained inside, the news release said.

The Hostage Negotiations Unit attempted to make contact with the suspect, who was barricaded inside.

The suspect exited the home and that is when the officer-involved shooting occurred, the news release said.

Aid was rendered, but the man died at the scene.

No one else was injured during the incident.