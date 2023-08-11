Officer-involved shooting during homicide investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department was keeping an eye on a residence in the 100 block of West 36th Street on July 21 at around 7:11 p.m.

They were looking for a new suspect in connection with the murder of Lionel Mathews, which occurred on July 19, 2023, in South Tucson.

PCSD had probable cause to arrest one of the suspects in the homicide, 43-year-old Manny Jesus Rodriguez, for one count of 1st-degree murder.

Detectives found evidence linking Rodriguez to a residence in the 100 block of West 36th Street. A man in his 20s was seen leaving the residence that was being monitored.

Before the man left on foot, a detective with the Pima County Sheriff's Department chased him.

The suspect grabbed a firearm during the foot pursuit, and the detective fired his department-approved handgun, striking the suspect.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin was notified.

A firearm was located near the suspect. No officers or other community members were injured in this incident.

The detective who discharged his firearm has been identified as Detective Joseph Klein, a 20-year veteran of the Pima County Sheriff's Department.