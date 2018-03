TUCSON, Ariz. - A suspect involved in what Tucson Police say is an officer-involved shooting is barricaded inside a Southside apartment.

TPD says the suspect barricaded himself in an apartment at the Campbell Terrace Apartments on Campbell, just north of Irvington.

Police say no officers were hurt in the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com as more information becomes available.