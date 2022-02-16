Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival returns to Oro Valley this Saturday, Feb. 19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wine Growers Association is hosting its 8th Annual Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival this upcoming weekend, Saturday, Feb. 19.
Sponsored by the Arizona Wine Growers Association, this year's festival will be held from 11 a.m - 6 p.m. at the historic Steam Pump Ranch in Oro Valley.
“Steam Pump Ranch and the surrounding mountains provides such a beautiful setting for wine lovers to experience wines from across the state and even meet the winemakers themselves, who are often in attendance.” shared Kris Pothier, president of the AWGA and owner of Chateau Tumbleweed.
Over 20 wineries are expected, featuring:
- 1764 Vineyards
- Birds and Barrels
- Carlson Creek
- Chateau Tumbleweed
- Deep Sky
- Golden Rule vineyards
- High Lonesome Vineyards
- Laramita Cellars
- Old Pueblo Cellars
- Page Springs Vineyards and Cellars
- Pierce Wines
- Strive Vineyards
- Su Vino Winery
- Lightning Ridge
- Twisted Union Wine Company
- Dos Cabezas WineWorks
- The Oddity Wine Club
- Cove Mesa Vineyard
- Winery 101
- VinoStache
- Merkin Vineyards
- Caduceus Cellars
- Callaghan vineyards
In addition to tasting award-winning wines, attendees may also enjoy live music and exploring goods from local artisans, with a variety of food vendors to chose from.
Anyone interested can purchase tickets by visiting the festival's website.
