Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival returns to Oro Valley this Saturday, Feb. 19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Wine Growers Association is hosting its 8th Annual Off the Vine Arizona Wine Festival this upcoming weekend, Saturday, Feb. 19.

Sponsored by the Arizona Wine Growers Association, this year's festival will be held from 11 a.m - 6 p.m. at the historic Steam Pump Ranch in Oro Valley.

“Steam Pump Ranch and the surrounding mountains provides such a beautiful setting for wine lovers to experience wines from across the state and even meet the winemakers themselves, who are often in attendance.” shared Kris Pothier, president of the AWGA and owner of Chateau Tumbleweed.

Over 20 wineries are expected, featuring:



1764 Vineyards

Birds and Barrels

Carlson Creek

Chateau Tumbleweed

Deep Sky

Golden Rule vineyards

High Lonesome Vineyards

Laramita Cellars

Old Pueblo Cellars

Page Springs Vineyards and Cellars

Pierce Wines

Strive Vineyards

Su Vino Winery

Lightning Ridge

Twisted Union Wine Company

Dos Cabezas WineWorks

The Oddity Wine Club

Cove Mesa Vineyard

Winery 101

VinoStache

Merkin Vineyards

Caduceus Cellars

Callaghan vineyards

In addition to tasting award-winning wines, attendees may also enjoy live music and exploring goods from local artisans, with a variety of food vendors to chose from.

Anyone interested can purchase tickets by visiting the festival's website.

