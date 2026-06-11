OCTOBER SURPRISE: Slaughterhouse returns for another final season

Like Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger, just when you thought it was gone for good, Tucson's own Slaughterhouse haunted attraction has announced it is coming back for another final season.

The annual scarefest returns on October 2 and will operate every Thursday through Sunday through Nov. 1.

Organizers have been threatening fans for years with closure.

"For the past three years, The Slaughterhouse property has been under contract for sale," a recent news release said. "We fully expected 2025 to be our final season. As a family-built and family-operated Tucson institution, that ending was deeply emotional for owners, staff and attendees alike."

But a delay in the sale means Slaughterhouse has one more chance to scare the pants of its seasonal visitors.

"While this return is not one we expected, we're grateful for one last opportunity to scare Tucson and celebrate with the fans, staff, actors, and community who helped make The Slaughterhouse what it is," the news release said.

You can keep up with the Slaughterhouse on its website.