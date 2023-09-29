Ocotillo Apartments & Hotel on Tucson's south side deemed 'unfit for occupancy'

Ocotillo Apartments and Hotel on Tucson's south side has been deemed "unfit for occupancy," after an inspection of the property found the complex without electricity or fire protection.

The City’s Code Enforcement staff was conducting a follow-up inspection this week to determine compliance with prior code violation notices, when the new code violations were discovered, according to a statement issued by the city.

Without working electricity or fire protection, no one can enter or remain on the property at East Benson Highway, east of South Park Avenue, until these problems are fixed. Anyone residing there has to vacate, the statement said.

Tucson officials and the city's nonprofit partners have been offering help to individuals at the property, the statement said.

Many of the apartment's residents, part of a sober-living program called Happy Times, were already facing eviction after Happy Times stopped funding their stay on the property.