Observing MLK Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While many people have the day off from work or school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jamaica Delmar, the Director of African-American Student Affairs at the University of Arizona, says it’s important to make sure to use the day to serve and honor MLK’s dream.

“In 1994, Congress actually passed the service act on the day, so they called it a day on, not a day off,” Delmar explained.

MLK day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service

“It’s beyond race, it’s beyond finances,” Delmar said. “We’re all human beings and we all have something to share with each other. So I think that’s what it comes down to; his legacy of unity, his legacy of justice.”

The civil rights activist advocated for equal rights and desegregation. He is best known for his “I Have a Dream” speech which he gave during the March on Washington and helped to influence the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. He was assassinated in 1968 at age 39.

The holiday in his honor was first proposed in 1968, but it wasn’t signed into law until 1983 by former president Ronald Reagan

Delmar shared that while it's important to get involved on MLK day, it shouldn’t stop there.

She said, “I also would encourage folks to not stop there and get involved throughout the year.”

Delmar also added that she hopes people continue to educate themselves and learn from all his messages, not just the comfortable ones.