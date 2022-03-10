NWS Tucson issues Red Flag Warning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning for south and east of Tucson this afternoon.
A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect south & east of Tucson, thus critical fire weather conditions are expected.— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) March 10, 2022
Our Red Flag thresholds are as follows & required for 3+ hours:
✔️Sustained winds ≥20 mph or gusts ≥35 mph
✔️Relative Humidity ≤15%
✔️Fire danger high or higher#azwx pic.twitter.com/6oVAw2O0C5
