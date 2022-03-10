Watch
NWS Tucson issues Red Flag Warning

Tucson National Weather Service
Megan Meier
Cerniglia has to be ready to go at all times. He works as an incident meteorologist with Tucson's branch of the National Weather Service. When a fire sparks, it's his job to keep an eye on the forecast.
Tucson National Weather Service
Posted at 12:05 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 14:05:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service Tucson has issued a Red Flag Warning for south and east of Tucson this afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low humidity, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

