NWS: Flash Flood Warning issued for central Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service of Tucson has issued a flash flood warning for central Pima County until 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
8/10/21
11:01 p.m.
Strong thunderstorms continue to impact the Tucson metro area. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 12:30 AM for most of the east & south side of the metro area where over an 1" of rain has fallen over the last hour. Turn Around, Don't Drown! pic.twitter.com/RabeWck2j9— Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) August 11, 2021
10:29 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning including Tanque Verde AZ, Vail AZ, Summit AZ until 12:30 AM MST pic.twitter.com/9m9hVd5U0P— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 11, 2021
10:06 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued an Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Pima County in Southeastern Arizona. https://t.co/3292wuKzQo #azwx pic.twitter.com/cf18EWCozf— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 11, 2021
9:42 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Tucson has Issued a Flood Warning for Small Stream in Southwestern Pima County in Southeastern Arizona. https://t.co/FZFVkixnOZ #azwx pic.twitter.com/KIW01oRbA0— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 11, 2021
9:40 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning continues for Gu Oidak AZ, Ko Vaya AZ, Nolic AZ until 10:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/nd7udzUiZG— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 11, 2021
9:07 p.m.
📡Tucson Radar Update 9:05 PM: A line of showers & storms has developed over the eastern Tucson valley & is currently moving to the east. Storms are fairly weak with brief heavy rain, lightning, & gusty winds. #azwx pic.twitter.com/KldBELtd1g— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 11, 2021
8:55 p.m.
Isolated thunderstorms are moving from west to east across the Tucson metro area. Expect brief heavy rain, some gusty wind and lightning as these t-storms pass to the east... pic.twitter.com/OjhuegL0oh— Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) August 11, 2021
2:56 p.m.
Another Flood Warning has been issued for Cochise County, including Dragoon, until 5:15 PM. Over an inch of rain has fallen over the area and is creating washes to run along with some ponding of water on local highways. Please slow down and be safe! pic.twitter.com/Nkz8CUL8AW— Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) August 10, 2021
2:51 p.m.
A Flood Warning remains in effect until 4:45 PM along the San Pedro River from just south of Redington to just north of Dudleyville. This morning's heavy rain created lots of runoff draining into the river basin and it has been flowing out of its banks in a few spots... pic.twitter.com/taRnsEZcOV— Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) August 10, 2021
2:38 p.m.
Numerous Flash Flood Warnings & Advisories are in effect across Cochise County this afternoon. Thrunderstorms have brought up to 2" of rain over the area and washes are running. Some flooding across roads has also been reported. Turn Around, Don't Drown! pic.twitter.com/av9ByueVm9— Cuyler Diggs (@CDiggsKGUNWX) August 10, 2021