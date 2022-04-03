NWFD to offer summer babysitter program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District (NWFD) will be offering babysitter classes that will provide students with the basic knowledge and skills to safely take care of infants and children.
NWFD says they will offer courses at three different locations NWFD Training Center, Golder Ranch Fire, and Life Safety Services Building.
Students must be between the ages of 12 and 15 to participate in the course says NWFD.
Registration will be 45$ per student and courses will start from June 7th to July 27th.
Topics covered by this course include:
- Supervising children and infants
- Performing basic childcare skills such as diapering and feeding
- Handle bedtime and discipline issues
- Fire, personal, and kitchen safety awareness
- Basic First Aid
- Infant, Child, and Adult CPR*
- Communicating effectively with parents
- Ethical and business principles of babysitting
- Ages & stages of development
- Age-appropriate activities
🗣🗣 Calling all aspiring babysitters!— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) April 3, 2022
We're excited to offer our program at three locations this summer. Thanks for teaming up with us, @GRFDAZ!
Register Here: https://t.co/Jnl1eTzvQa pic.twitter.com/JKG0g7ZCpi
