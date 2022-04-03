Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

NWFD to offer summer babysitter program

Babysitter Program
@NorthwestFire
Babysitter Program
Posted at 11:51 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 14:56:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District (NWFD) will be offering babysitter classes that will provide students with the basic knowledge and skills to safely take care of infants and children.

NWFD says they will offer courses at three different locations NWFD Training Center, Golder Ranch Fire, and Life Safety Services Building.

Students must be between the ages of 12 and 15 to participate in the course says NWFD.

Registration will be 45$ per student and courses will start from June 7th to July 27th.

Topics covered by this course include:

  • Supervising children and infants
  • Performing basic childcare skills such as diapering and feeding
  • Handle bedtime and discipline issues
  • Fire, personal, and kitchen safety awareness
  • Basic First Aid
  • Infant, Child, and Adult CPR*
  • Communicating effectively with parents
  • Ethical and business principles of babysitting
  • Ages & stages of development
  • Age-appropriate activities

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Enter to win tickets and unlimited ride wristbands!