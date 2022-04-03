NWFD to offer summer babysitter program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District (NWFD) will be offering babysitter classes that will provide students with the basic knowledge and skills to safely take care of infants and children.

NWFD says they will offer courses at three different locations NWFD Training Center, Golder Ranch Fire, and Life Safety Services Building.

Students must be between the ages of 12 and 15 to participate in the course says NWFD.

Registration will be 45$ per student and courses will start from June 7th to July 27th.

Topics covered by this course include:

Supervising children and infants

Performing basic childcare skills such as diapering and feeding

Handle bedtime and discipline issues

Fire, personal, and kitchen safety awareness

Basic First Aid

Infant, Child, and Adult CPR*

Communicating effectively with parents

Ethical and business principles of babysitting

Ages & stages of development

Age-appropriate activities



🗣🗣 Calling all aspiring babysitters!



We're excited to offer our program at three locations this summer. Thanks for teaming up with us, @GRFDAZ!



Register Here: https://t.co/Jnl1eTzvQa pic.twitter.com/JKG0g7ZCpi — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) April 3, 2022

