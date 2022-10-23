NWFD stops home fire at Hillcrest Estates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 22, 2022, around 8:04 p.m. crews from Northwest Fire District (NWFD) responded to a house fire off of Hillcrest.

Fire officials say the garage was on fire and spreading to the house.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading throughout the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

NFWD says one person was transported with non-critical injuries.

— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) October 23, 2022