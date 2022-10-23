Watch Now
NWFD stops home fire at Hillcrest Estates

@NorthwestFire
Posted at 11:40 AM, Oct 23, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On October 22, 2022, around 8:04 p.m. crews from Northwest Fire District (NWFD) responded to a house fire off of Hillcrest.

Fire officials say the garage was on fire and spreading to the house.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading throughout the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

NFWD says one person was transported with non-critical injuries.

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

