NWFD: Gas leak near Camino de Oeste

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District responds to a gas leak near Ina and Camino de Oeste.

Three homes in the area have been evacuated. There are no injuries reported and the leak is secure.

Pima County Sheriff's Department along with Southwest Gas are on scene trying to repair the leak. Camino de Oeste will remain closed while work continue.

NWFD advises the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

Gas line break in the area of Ina and Camino de Oeste. NWFD, PCSD, and Southwest Gas on scene mitigating the leak. Avoid area if possible. #NWFDAZ @PimaSheriff @SouthwestGas pic.twitter.com/ptd1OhlSig — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) September 7, 2022