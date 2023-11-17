NWFD: Road closure on I-10 near Twin Peaks due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District responded to a crash on eastbound I-10 near Twin Peaks.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed.

There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes.

Crews say two people were taken to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.