NWFD: Road closure on I-10 near Twin Peaks due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District responded to a crash on eastbound I-10 near Twin Peaks.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed.
There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes.
Crews say two people were taken to the hospital.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
