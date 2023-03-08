NWFD: Casas Adobes Apartments catch fire

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire District and Golder Ranch Fire District responded to a fire near Oracle Road.

The Casas Adobes Apartments caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to NWFD, the fire was put out and there are no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

NWFD advises the public to avoid the area.

#NWFDAZ and @GRFDAZ are on scene of an apartment fire at the Casas Adobes Apartments off of Oracle Rd. Fire is out, no injuries, cause is under investigation. Please avoid the area. @PimaSheriff pic.twitter.com/7DNTHYZisW — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) March 8, 2023