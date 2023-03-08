Watch Now
NWFD: Casas Adobes Apartments catch fire

Posted at 4:43 PM, Mar 08, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire District and Golder Ranch Fire District responded to a fire near Oracle Road.

The Casas Adobes Apartments caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to NWFD, the fire was put out and there are no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

NWFD advises the public to avoid the area.

