NWFD and PCSD respond to vehicle that crashed into wall

Posted at 4:30 PM, Nov 26, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District (NWFD) and the Pima County Sheriff's Department were on the scene of an accident.

The single-vehicle crash happened on November 26, 2022, around 3 p.m. near Old Father and Cortaro.

NWFD says one patient was transported to the hospital.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Details regarding this situation are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

