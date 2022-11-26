NWFD and PCSD respond to vehicle that crashed into wall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District (NWFD) and the Pima County Sheriff's Department were on the scene of an accident.

The single-vehicle crash happened on November 26, 2022, around 3 p.m. near Old Father and Cortaro.

NWFD says one patient was transported to the hospital.

Pima County Sheriff's Department says they are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Details regarding this situation are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

Around 3:00 this afternoon crews responded to a single vehicle into a wall at Oldfather and Cortaro. One patient transported. #NWFDAZ @GRFDAZ @PimaSheriff . pic.twitter.com/hHDRKCSrmy — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) November 26, 2022