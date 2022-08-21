NWFD and MPD responded to vehicle rollover

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On August 21, 2022, around 10 a.m. Northwest Fire and The Marana Police Department (MPD) responded to a single vehicle rollover.
The rollover happened near Twin Peaks Road, between Oasis Road and Decker Drive.
According to MPD, there were two people inside the car a 28-year-old man driving the car and a 22-year-old woman as the passenger.
Officers say the man was transported to the hospital and is currently undergoing medical attention.
Northwest fire reports one person had life-threatening injuries.
Details on the situation are limited.
When more information comes in, KGUN 9 will update this article.
Before 10:00 this morning, crews responded to a single vehicle rollover off of Twin Peaks. Two patients were transported. One with life threatening injuries. #NWFDAZ @MaranaPD pic.twitter.com/2e4DEA9lWf— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 21, 2022
