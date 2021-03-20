NWF crews respond to multi-vehicle wreck at Flowing Wells and Wetmore

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District crews have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck at Flowing Wells and Wetmore roads Friday evening.
Traffic on eastbound Wetmore is blocked at this time, NWF says. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
No further details were immediately released.
@NorthwestFire is on the scene at Wetmore and Flowingwell for a multi vehicle MVA. Traffic is blocked eastbound on Wetmore. Please avoid the intersection. pic.twitter.com/gTtpPRWfJz— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) March 20, 2021