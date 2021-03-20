Menu

NWF crews respond to multi-vehicle wreck at Flowing Wells and Wetmore

Northwest Fire District crews are on scene on a multi-vehicle crash at Flowing Wells and Wetmore roads Friday evening.
Posted at 8:28 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 23:31:46-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Northwest Fire District crews have responded to a multi-vehicle wreck at Flowing Wells and Wetmore roads Friday evening.

Traffic on eastbound Wetmore is blocked at this time, NWF says. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No further details were immediately released.

