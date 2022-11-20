Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

NWF and Arizona DPS responded to 3 car collision

FiBZH4VXwAIn3Uc.jpg
@NorthwestFire
FiBZH4VXwAIn3Uc.jpg
FiBZH4GXgAMDmF0.jpg
Posted at 11:42 AM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 13:42:09-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On November 19, 2022, Northwest Fire (NWF) and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Interstate 10 westbound at Twin Peaks.

According to the NWF, the crash involved 3 cars and no patients were transported.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

WAKE UP WITH GOOD MORNING TUCSON!