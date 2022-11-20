NWF and Arizona DPS responded to 3 car collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On November 19, 2022, Northwest Fire (NWF) and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Interstate 10 westbound at Twin Peaks.

According to the NWF, the crash involved 3 cars and no patients were transported.

Details are limited.

As more information comes in KGUN9 will keep this article updated.

Crews responded to a motor vehicle collision last night involving 3 cars on I10 westbound at Twin Peaks. No patients were transported and traffic was delayed for several minutes while first responders assessed the situation. #NWFDAZ @MaranaPD @Arizona_DPS pic.twitter.com/rPiK4d3rnR — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) November 20, 2022