Nursing job fair set for Tuesday

Posted at 10:55 AM, Aug 11, 2021
TUDCON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Encompass Health Rehabilitation is holding a hiring fair for nurses and related fields.

The event goes from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.

Encompass is looking for Registered Nurses and Rehabilitation Nursing Technicians.

Applicants can send resumes to Lori.brackett@encompasshealth.com and RSVP for the event here.

