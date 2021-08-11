Nursing job fair set for Tuesday

TUDCON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Encompass Health Rehabilitation is holding a hiring fair for nurses and related fields.
The event goes from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at Union Public House, 4340 N. Campbell Ave.
Encompass is looking for Registered Nurses and Rehabilitation Nursing Technicians.
Applicants can send resumes to Lori.brackett@encompasshealth.com and RSVP for the event here.
----
STAY IN TOUCH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter