Number of motorcyclist fatalities passes this time last year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department has identified a motorcyclist involved in a collision on May 11 on the 7000 block of East Golf Links Road. The motorcyclist was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Cory Edward Loud, 30 years old, passed away May 17 from the injuries sustained in the crash. The report of the collision stated a minivan exiting a private drive pulled out in front of other vehicles while making the right hand turn. Detectives determined this is what caused Loud to collide with the van.

The driver of the minivan, a 42-year-old woman, was cited for failing to yield from a private drive. The driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

This fatality puts the number of motorcyclist fatalities past the number at this time last year. KGUN 9 On Your Side has reached out to the Traffic Investigations Unit for more information.

Fatalities Year-to-Date

2023

Pedestrian: 11

Bicycle: 2

Motorcycle: 9

Vehicle: 14

Total: 36

2022

Pedestrian: 19

Bicycle: 1

Motorcycle: 8

Vehicle: 10

Total: 38