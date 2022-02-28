Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

NRPR wants the public feedback on proposed changes to its existing fees

Deadline to submit any comments is April 30
Natural Resources Parks and Recreation.jpg
Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation<br/>
Children's recreation at the Robles Ranch Community Center.
Natural Resources Parks and Recreation.jpg
Posted at 4:02 PM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 18:02:37-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department (NRPR) wants the communities feedback on proposed changes to its existing fees.

The proposed fee adjustments will impact facility rentals including fields, ramadas and campgrounds. Along with admission to facilities, such as shooting ranges and swimming pools, program enrollments, special event permits, and other services offered by NRPR.

If the Board of Supervisors approves these changes, it would benefit users of County’s natural spaces, indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, and programs.

“Our fees have been lower than other local jurisdictions for many years, with many programs offered free to County residents. Additional revenue will allow us to expand our services and invest in new programming," said Robert Padilla, NRPR Deputy Director.

The public has until April 30 to submit any thoughts or comment by emailing nrpr_fees@pima.gov or going in person to one of the location listed below.

Comment sheet locations:

  • Ajo Community Center, 290 Fifth St., Ajo, AZ
  • Catalina Community Center, 16562 N. Oracle Road
  • Drexel Heights Community Center, 5220 S. San Joaquin Ave.
  • Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road
  • Littletown Recreation Center, 6465 S. Craycroft Road
  • Picture Rocks Community Center, 5615 N. Sanders Road
  • Robles Ranch Community Center, 16150 W. Ajo Highway
  • NRPR Main Office, 3500 W. River Road (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
  • Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road

You can learn more about the proposed fee schedule online.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!