NRPR wants the public feedback on proposed changes to its existing fees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department (NRPR) wants the communities feedback on proposed changes to its existing fees.

The proposed fee adjustments will impact facility rentals including fields, ramadas and campgrounds. Along with admission to facilities, such as shooting ranges and swimming pools, program enrollments, special event permits, and other services offered by NRPR.

If the Board of Supervisors approves these changes, it would benefit users of County’s natural spaces, indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, and programs.

“Our fees have been lower than other local jurisdictions for many years, with many programs offered free to County residents. Additional revenue will allow us to expand our services and invest in new programming," said Robert Padilla, NRPR Deputy Director.

The public has until April 30 to submit any thoughts or comment by emailing nrpr_fees@pima.gov or going in person to one of the location listed below.

Comment sheet locations:



Ajo Community Center, 290 Fifth St., Ajo, AZ

Catalina Community Center, 16562 N. Oracle Road

Drexel Heights Community Center, 5220 S. San Joaquin Ave.

Ellie Towne Flowing Wells Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road

Littletown Recreation Center, 6465 S. Craycroft Road

Picture Rocks Community Center, 5615 N. Sanders Road

Robles Ranch Community Center, 16150 W. Ajo Highway

NRPR Main Office, 3500 W. River Road (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road



You can learn more about the proposed fee schedule online.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

