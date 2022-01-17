NOW HIRING: Carondelet set to hold events Tuesday, Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Calling all job-seekers! Carondelet Health Network is hiring for positions in all departments at its three hospitals.
Applicants can meet in person with recruiters and managers for on-site interviews. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can be made here.
The events are at the following locations:
St. Joseph’s Hospital
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Hospital, Auditorium
350 N Wilmot Road, Tucson, AZ 85710
St. Mary’s Hospital
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s Hospital, Centurion Conference Room
1601 W St. Mary’s Road, Tucson, AZ 85745
Holy Cross Hospital
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Holy Cross Hospital, Auditorium
1171 W Target Road, Nogales, AZ 85621