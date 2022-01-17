Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

NOW HIRING: Carondelet set to hold events Tuesday, Wednesday

items.[0].image.alt
Carondelet Health Network
Carondelet Health Network
Posted at 7:39 AM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 09:39:50-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Calling all job-seekers! Carondelet Health Network is hiring for positions in all departments at its three hospitals.

Applicants can meet in person with recruiters and managers for on-site interviews. Walk-ins are welcome and appointments can be made here.

The events are at the following locations:

St. Joseph’s Hospital
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Hospital, Auditorium
350 N Wilmot Road, Tucson, AZ 85710

St. Mary’s Hospital
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s Hospital, Centurion Conference Room
1601 W St. Mary’s Road, Tucson, AZ 85745

Holy Cross Hospital
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Holy Cross Hospital, Auditorium
1171 W Target Road, Nogales, AZ 85621

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!