Not that bag! Hard to recycle program struggles to gain orange bag compliance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — When it comes to recycling in Tucson, the color of your bag matters.

The City of Tucson recently revamped its Hard to Recycle program, requiring residents to use specific orange Hefty bags for their plastic and Styrofoam waste.

The initiative, designed to reduce contamination, has faced challenges as many participants are not complying with the new guidelines.

“The good thing is, people who are taking the time to bring their plastic over care a lot about the Earth,” said Lois Pawlick, president of the Garden District Neighborhood Association in Midtown.

However, the change to requiring orange Hefty bags has sparked frustration among some residents.

“Initially there were no limitations on the bags,” said Meg Johnson, secretary of the same Midtown association. “I think the public does resent having to buy orange bags.”

The city made the switch to reduce contamination, which previously included non-recyclable items such as metals and toys.

Alyssa Tarpley, public information specialist for the city's Environmental and General Services Department, emphasized the importance of using the correct bags.

“We’re requiring these materials to be in the orange bag because we were seeing a lot of contamination,” she said.

Items placed in non-orange bags are either stored for future processing or discarded if placed in black bags, which are deemed a safety hazard.

Despite the mixed reception, critics of the program, like Johnson, still see its potential benefits.

“Their deal with Hefty benefits the city and benefits the plastic program,” she said, urging the city to spread more awareness about the program.

For more information on where to purchase the orange bags, residents are encouraged to visit Tucson-area Walmarts or Fry's stores, or order the bags from Amazon.

Find a Hard to Recycle dropoff location near your neighborhood: