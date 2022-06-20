Northwest, Tucson firefighters deployed up to Pipeline Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Firefighters with the Tucson Fire Department (TFD) and Northwest Fire District (NFD) are heading up north to help combat the Pipeline Fire.

According to the TFD, their firefighters Devon Connell and Justin Keith are deployed to Coconino County.

They are joining crews working with the NFD.

These crews will help firefighters up north.

The TFD confirms the two from its department are part of the Rapid Extraction Module Support team.

Their goal is to provide medical aid and rescue support.

DEPLOYED 👩‍🚒💨 #TucsonFire firefighters Devon Connell and Justin Keith are on a wildland deployment alongside @NorthwestFire at the #PipelineFire in Northern Arizona - the pair are part of the REMS team, providing medical aid and rescue support #TFD #NWFD pic.twitter.com/O8KPwWBQkx — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) June 20, 2022