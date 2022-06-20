Watch
Northwest, Tucson firefighters deployed up to Pipeline Fire

Part of support team to northern firefighters
Tucson Fire Department
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 14:33:31-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Firefighters with the Tucson Fire Department (TFD) and Northwest Fire District (NFD) are heading up north to help combat the Pipeline Fire.

According to the TFD, their firefighters Devon Connell and Justin Keith are deployed to Coconino County.

They are joining crews working with the NFD.

These crews will help firefighters up north.

The TFD confirms the two from its department are part of the Rapid Extraction Module Support team.

Their goal is to provide medical aid and rescue support.

