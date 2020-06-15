Menu

Northwest Fire working fire at landfill near I-10 and Ina Rd.

Northwest Fire firefighters work a fire at a green waste landfill/recycling facility near Ina & I-10 using heavy machinery. <i>Photo courtesy of Northwest Fire</i>
Posted at 6:11 AM, Jun 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-15 09:11:25-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire is working a fire at a green waste landfill and recycling center near I-10 and Ina Road.

Firefighters are using heavy machinery to reach the seat of the fire.

Smoke is heavy and will be visible throughout the area for several hours.

