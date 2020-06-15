Northwest Fire working fire at landfill near I-10 and Ina Rd.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire is working a fire at a green waste landfill and recycling center near I-10 and Ina Road.
Firefighters are using heavy machinery to reach the seat of the fire.
Smoke is heavy and will be visible throughout the area for several hours.
