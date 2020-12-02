Menu

Northwest Fire respond to rollover on I-10 near Tangerine

Posted at 6:24 PM, Dec 01, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire and Avra Valley Fire crews have responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 10 between Tangerine and Marana exit Tuesday.

All individuals involved have been taken to the hospital, NWF says.

Arizona Department of Public Safety and Marana Police are also on scene.

