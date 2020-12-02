Northwest Fire respond to rollover on I-10 near Tangerine

TUCSON, Ariz. — Northwest Fire and Avra Valley Fire crews have responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 10 between Tangerine and Marana exit Tuesday.
All individuals involved have been taken to the hospital, NWF says.
Arizona Department of Public Safety and Marana Police are also on scene.
Rollover accident on east side of I-10 between Tangerine and Marana exit. Accident is off the Highway and all patients have been transported. Agencies working on scene include Avra Valley Fire, Northwest Fire, @Arizona_DPS @MaranaPD— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) December 2, 2020