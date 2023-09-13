Watch Now
Northwest Fire rescues kitten trapped in truck

F56tVkDacAAKwqT.jpg
NWFD
Posted at 3:06 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 18:06:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Northwest Fire District crew recently rescued a kitten that was trapped inside the tail end of a Ram truck.

The owners of the truck heard strange noises coming from their vehicle and drove it straight to Station 336 at 13475 Marana Main St.

Upon inspection, crew members at the station determined the truck had a stowaway. After some tinkering, they managed to pull the kitten free. The furry friend emerged cute and uninjured.

