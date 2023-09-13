Northwest Fire rescues kitten trapped in truck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Northwest Fire District crew recently rescued a kitten that was trapped inside the tail end of a Ram truck.
The owners of the truck heard strange noises coming from their vehicle and drove it straight to Station 336 at 13475 Marana Main St.
Upon inspection, crew members at the station determined the truck had a stowaway. After some tinkering, they managed to pull the kitten free. The furry friend emerged cute and uninjured.
"Listen to that engine purr" took on another meaning for one community member! After realizing the strange noise coming from their car was a trapped kitten, they quickly headed to Station 336. Our crew was able to #rescue this adorable #kitten, who was uninjured and very sweet! pic.twitter.com/ngxdMo1Q0D— Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) September 13, 2023