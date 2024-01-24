Northwest Fire District seeing more calls for crashes because of rainy weather

The Northwest Fire Districtsaid they have been getting more calls for crashes because of the recent rain this week.

Captain Harry Holt, the captain of station 332 said if you see a road that is closed because of the wet conditions, you should turn around, don’t drown because you never know how fast the water is moving.

He said the washes could have more water if it’s been raining consistently so they could also see an increase in water-rescue calls. When driving he said you should always use your lights so people can see you. He said you should also allow yourself more time to get where you need to go.

“People are driving at regular speeds that they would normally be driving when it’s dry and of course when it’s wet it takes a lot more time to slow down, and so we do see some instances of accidents due to speed related things. Again, we ask people to stay alert and don’t drive distracted,” Holt said.