Northwest Fire District encourages fireworks safety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ben Yankovich has been with Northwest Fire District for about 5 years.

During the summer and on the Fourth of July, he knows all too well that brush fires are more common.

“It’s drier out, the fire spreads a lot more faster, and it’s generally more windy,” he said.

In order to get ready to go fight a brush fire, Yankovich wears brush pants and keeps wild land fire equipment on their trucks.

In addition, Northwest Fire is going to have more staff working and extra trucks on the Fourth of July.

“We’ll staff an extra ambulance, all of our brush trucks and a couple of ATVs that are harder to get to with our brush trucks,” he said.

However, to avoid any fires, Yankovich said it’s important that people light their fireworks in a safe area.

“Not around brush or anything dry. Make sure everyone’s safe. Have a fire hose ready to go so you can put that fire out fast,” he said.

When it comes to the amount of calls they get, he said they typically get more calls on holidays and sometimes on the Fourth of July they can get more. He said it can vary from year to year.

“That is the biggest holiday for firework related instances,” he said.

Northwest Fire will be at Marana’s Star Spangled Spectacular fireworks show just in case something goes awry. Yankovich said to avoid any danger, people can go to big events like the one in Marana.

“Go there, see professionals do it and it’ll be a really good time with your family,” he said.