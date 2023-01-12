Northwest Fire District awarded grant to help save lives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Northwest Fire District is partnering with the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to improve the district's response to car incidents.

In order to make these improvements, the district will purchase 15 Supporter X2, All-In-One Vehicle Stabilizers with Extensions. This is done in an effort to protect firefighter and civilian lives on Arizona roadways.

To pay for the equipment, the GOHS granted the district $27,762.

Firefighters say they plan on adding a stabilizer to the extrication tools the NWFD Engine and Ladder companies are already carrying.

The total impact of motor vehicle accidents will decrease with the quick deployment of vehicle stabilizers.

Community Relations Manager Anne-Marie Braswell tells KGUN 9 the district hopes to decrease the average crash-to-hospital-arrival time in extrication crashes from 35 minutes in 2022 to 30 minutes by the end of 2023 with the use of these funds.